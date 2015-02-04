(Adds outlook, analyst comment, shares)
Feb 4 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc
reported a lower-than- expected fourth-quarter profit as it
spent more on new hepatitis C treatments and flu season expenses
increased, but it said those and other costs are behind it and
predicted a better 2015.
Humana shares, which were off slightly before a company
conference call began, rose 1.9 percent to $151.39 in
mid-morning New York Stock Exchange trading.
Humana, which has a large Medicare Advantage business, said
that so far in 2015 enrollment in individual plans sold on the
public exchanges is within expectations and in line with premium
pricing, an improvement from 2014.
"I think they convinced everyone they are very comfortable
about the pricing and health risk they are seeing on the public
exchanges," Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte said on a
conference call.
The company also said its 2015 financial outlook had not
factored in a recently negotiated discount on pricey hepatitis C
treatments from Gilead Inc. On Tuesday, Gilead said it
had negotiated payer contracts with discounts of more than 40
percent, higher than some investors had been estimating.
Hepatitis C costs as well as investments in new programs weighed
on 2014 profits, Humana executives said during a conference call
with investors.
In addition, costs related to the flu cut into profits in
the fourth quarter but flu cases have since fallen from their
peak and medical costs are more normal, its Chief Financial
Officer Brian Kane said.
The medical benefit ratio in the company's retail unit, its
largest, increased to 83.3 percent in the fourth quarter from
82.7 percent a year earlier. (bit.ly/16mgDwY)
The ratio is the amount an insurer spends on medical claims
compared with its income from premiums.
Humana's net income rose to $145 million, or 94 cents per
share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of $30
million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier, when it set
aside funds for long-term care policies that it no longer sells.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.09 per share, below
average analysts' estimate of $1.16 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 21 percent to $12.33 billion, below the average
estimate of $12.40 billion.
It expects 2015 earnings of $8.87 per share and revenue of
$54.5 billion to $55 billion.
The company reiterated its forecast of a 13 percent rise in
Medicare Advantage membership for 2015.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru and Caroline Humer
in New York; Editing by Don Sebastian and James Dalgleish)