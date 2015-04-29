April 29 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit as it added more members to its individual Medicare Advantage business.

The company's profit rose to $2.82 per share, including a 35 cents tax benefit, in the first quarter from $2.35 per share a year earlier.

Humana, which manages large Medicare Advantage health plans for the elderly and disabled, also increased its quarterly dividend. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)