Nov 4 Health insurer Humana Inc's
quarterly pretax profit jumped 39 percent as it added more
members to its Medicare Advantage business, which sells plans to
the elderly and people with disabilities.
The company, whose acquisition by larger rival Aetna Inc
has been challenged by U.S. antitrust authorities, said
pretax income rose to $902 million, or $2.98 per share, in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $648 million, or $2.09 per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $13.69 billion from $13.36 billion.
