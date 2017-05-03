May 3 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc's
quarterly profit more than quadrupled, helped by a net gain
associated with the terminated merger agreement with Aetna Inc
.
Humana's net income rose to $1.12 billion, or $7.49 per
share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $254 million,
or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.
Aetna walked away from the Humana deal earlier this year
after a federal judge backed the U.S. Justice Department's
decision to block the deal on antitrust grounds.
Total revenue fell to $13.76 billion from $13.80 billion.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)