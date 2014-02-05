Feb 5 Humana Inc :
* CEO Bruce Broussard says during conference call that company
evaluating strategic alternatives for its closed long-term care
insurance business
* CEO says seeing higher retention of individuals in
non-Obamacare health plans
due to extensions of old plans
* CEO says believes risk pool will deteriorate as old policies
are renewed
* CEO says receiving more applications from young people,
possibly because of
payment subsidies from government
* CEO says 82 percent of new members from Obamacare receiving
government
subsidies
* CEO says more young people are signing up for Obamacare
plans, likely because
of these subsidies