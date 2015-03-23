NEW YORK, March 23 Health insurer Humana Inc said on Monday that it would sell its Concentra urgent care and physical therapy services unit for about $1 billion to private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Select Medical Holdings Corp.

Humana, which focuses on providing Medicare Advantage plans to older people, has been reviewing its assets. It purchased Concentra in 2010, before current Chief Executive Officer Bruce Broussard took the helm.

The sale to the joint venture run by Welsh Carson and Select Medical Holdings is expected to closed in the second quarter. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)