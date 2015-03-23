NEW YORK, March 23 Health insurer Humana Inc
said on Monday that it would sell its Concentra urgent
care and physical therapy services unit for about $1 billion to
private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Select
Medical Holdings Corp.
Humana, which focuses on providing Medicare Advantage plans
to older people, has been reviewing its assets. It purchased
Concentra in 2010, before current Chief Executive Officer Bruce
Broussard took the helm.
The sale to the joint venture run by Welsh Carson and Select
Medical Holdings is expected to closed in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)