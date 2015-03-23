(Adds comments from Humana, details on Concentra, names of
advisers)
NEW YORK, March 23 Health insurer Humana Inc
said on Monday that it would sell its Concentra urgent
care and physical therapy services unit for about $1 billion to
private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Select
Medical Holdings Corp.
Humana, which focuses on providing Medicare Advantage plans
to older people, has been reviewing its assets for possible
sales, and Wall Street analysts had surmised that Concentra was
one of them. Humana said it would use the net proceeds to fund
its existing $2 billion share buyback program and other
corporate spending.
Humana purchased Concentra in 2010 for $790 million, before
current Chief Executive Officer Bruce Broussard took the helm in
2013. In 2010, Concentra had sales of $800 million and was seen
as a way to diversify revenue and expand strategically. Humana
sold some of its assets in the interim.
Broussard said in a press release that Concentra "did not
ultimately align with Humana's strategy as well as we had
originally anticipated" but that the company would continue to
invest in other primary care assets. Those assets fit better
with Humana's care delivery strategies than Concentra's focus on
occupational injuries, Humana said.
Humana also said it would continue to review other business
lines for possible sale.
"The Concentra asset was not as good a fit or synergistic
with Humana's core Medicare Advantage business," Leerink
Partners analyst Ana Gupte said in a research note. She noted it
was the first sale under Humana Chief Financial Officer Brian
Kane, formerly of Goldman Sachs' investment bank.
Shares of Humana were down 0.5 percent at $181.90 in morning
trading, while Select Medical rose 3.3 percent to $15.11.
Humana expects the sale to the joint venture run by Welsh
Carson and Select Medical Holdings to close in the second
quarter. Welsh Carson took Select Medical, which runs long term
acute care hospitals and rehabilitation facilities, private in
2004 and then conducted an initial public offering of it in
2009. According to Thomson Reuters data, Welsh Carson no longer
held a stake in the company as of Dec. 31, 2014.
Humana reiterated its 2015 earnings forecast of $8.50 to $9
per share. It said the sale would reduce profit slightly this
year, excluding any one-time gain.
Humana was advised by Goldman Sachs & Co and Fried,
Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP was legal advisor.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Andrew Hay)