Sept 22 A company formed by genome pioneer Craig
Venter will offer clients of a South Africa-based insurance
company whole exome sequencing - sequencing all protein-making
genes in the human genome - at a price that marks yet another
dramatic decline in the cost of gene sequencing, the two
companies said on Tuesday.
Venter's company, Human Longevity Inc, will provide the
tests at a cost of $250 each through a special incentive program
offered by Discovery Ltd, an insurer with clients in South
Africa and the United Kingdom.
Venter, the U.S. scientist who raced the U.S. government to
map the human genome 15 years ago for a cost of $100,000, said
the $250 price point per whole exome marks a new low in the
price of gene sequencing.
"It's our goal to really make this (sequencing) available to
broad populations," he said in a telephone interview.
The multiyear deal gives Discovery's clients access to
low-cost whole exome sequencing, tests that look only at the
protein-making segments of DNA known as exons, which represent 2
percent of the genome but account for 85 percent of
disease-causing mutations.
The deal also covers testing for whole genome and cancer
genome sequencing services. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Until recently, whole genome sequencing - which maps all of
an individual's 20,500 genes - was prohibitively expensive,
costing about $20,000 just five years ago. As of last year, the
average cost of whole genome sequencing fell to $1,500.
Whole exome sequencing costs range from $400 to $1,500, plus
extra charges for analyzing the results.
For insurance company Discovery, exome sequencing will be
offered through a behavioral wellness program that provides
clients with tools and incentives to make lifestyle changes to
help them stay healthy.
Discovery clients who choose exome screening will receive a
comprehensive report detailing their risks for specific diseases
and potential strategies to modify those risks. Discovery will
provide the reports to clients through a network of physicians
and genetic counselors.
Venter's company, which is based in San Diego, will receive
de-identified data from participating Discovery clients, which
it will use to build its library of genetic and health
information. Such data is becoming highly prized by
pharmaceutical companies as a faster means of drug research.
Last January, Human Longevity signed a multiyear deal to
sequence and analyze tens of thousands of genomes for Roche
Holding's Genentech unit in an effort aimed at
identifying new drug targets and biomarkers.
