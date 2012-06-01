Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
(Corrects headline to say HGS rejected GSK's $13/share offer, not $0.13/share)
June 1 Human Genome Sciences Inc :
* Response to GSK press release
* Says HGS board of directors has rejected GSK's unsolicited $13.00 per share offer
* Says HGS board of directors recommends that HGS stockholders reject GSK's tender offer
* Says "concluding unanimously that the GSK offer is inadequate, does not reflect the value inherent in HGS"
* Exploration of strategic alternatives continues to be active and fully underway"
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.