Jan 20 Humanwell Healthcare (Group) :

* Says signs cooperation framework agreement with Zhongxiang city govt, to jointly set up Zhongxiang Chinese medicine hospital management firm

* Says to jointly promote development of Zhongxiang Chinese medicine hospital and enrich its services

* Says to hold no less than 51 percent stake in new JV

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2AEIgy

