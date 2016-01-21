BRIEF-BVF Inc reports 18.3 pct passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Humanwell Healthcare (Group) :
* Says signs cooperation framework agreement with Zhongxiang city govt, to jointly set up Zhongxiang Chinese medicine hospital management firm
* Says to jointly promote development of Zhongxiang Chinese medicine hospital and enrich its services
* Says to hold no less than 51 percent stake in new JV
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2AEIgy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
* Daxor- Not in compliance with nyse market listing standards related to timing of sec filings due to delay in filing N-CSR for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016