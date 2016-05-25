BRIEF-Interojo issues FY 2017 revenue outlook
* Sees sales revenue of 90.6 billion won and operating profit of 27.2 billion won for FY 2017
May 25 Humanwell Healthcare (Group) Co., Ltd. :
* Says its U.S. unit completes acquisition of Epic Pharma, Epic RE Holdco for a combined $550 million
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xDPpKT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees sales revenue of 90.6 billion won and operating profit of 27.2 billion won for FY 2017
* Sees sales revenue of 165 billion won and operating profit of 30.3 billion won for FY 2017
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product