Aug 14 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd

* Says h1 net profit up 10.5 percent y/y at 228.8 million yuan(37.19 million US dollar)

* Says board agrees to invest 200 million yuan in setting up medical management firm

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oLB9bR; bit.ly/1sY2ygW

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1520 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)