PREVIEW-China Feb data expected to show solid growth as Beijing vows to tackle debt
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=CNEXP%3DECI export poll
Nov 15 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd
* Says to subscribe 50 million new shares issued by Wuhan Rural Commercial Bank worth 160 million yuan ($26 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/muc74v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=CNEXP%3DECI export poll
* intends to apply for admission of the shares to listing the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 1.5 billion from EGP 1 billion through bonus share issue