BRIEF-Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances board recommends FY cash dividend
March 12 Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries And Medical Appliances Corp:
March 25 Humanwell HealthcareGroup Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 113.4 million A-shares at 22.44 yuan ($3.63) per share in private placement
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/han87v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1888 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 12 Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries And Medical Appliances Corp:
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.