Sept 9 Tropical Storm Humberto, the eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed south of the Cape Verde Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Humberto, located 145 miles (230 km) southeast of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, was packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h) and moving towards the west at 12 mph (19 km/h), the NHC said. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)