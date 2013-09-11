(Repeats to more subscribers)

Sept 11 Tropical Storm Humberto became the first hurricane of 2013 over the eastern Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin on Wednesday.

The hurricane was located about 310 miles (500 km) west north west of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kmph), the NHC said. (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar and Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Louise Heavens)