(Following item previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Basis Point) - The Hunan government is seeking a 10 billion yuan-plus syndicated financing for subsidised housing projects, but concerns over availability and transparency of financial data could affect banks' appetite for such loans, banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.

The 10 billion yuan loan will be borrowed via Hunan Security Housing Project Investment Co Ltd, a special purpose vehicle set up by the provincial government, sources said.

"Risks are unpredictable because it is difficult to access financial data of government-backed companies. We are quite concerned," a senior Chinese loans banker said.

The loan is expected to pay a margin above 100 percent of the PBOC rate on a less than 15-year tenor, one source said. Terms are being finalised as the financing is still at an early stage.

Sources said it can be difficult to evaluate the credit of these projects. "We are not sure if it belongs to the property or government sector, and banks are not keen on these deals," one source said. "We will have stricter criteria on this type of financing."

Moreover, banks are facing saturated credit limits under tightened policies, another source said.

Still, it's likely some will come out in support of the financing.

"Banks would like to show their support for the government. After all, these projects are for the betterment of people's livelihood. Some may not commit a large amount though," a Chinese banker familiar with the deal said.

MAJOR BANKS BACKING

China Development Bank and China Construction Bank are likely to take leading roles in the financing, while several other commercial banks are looking to participate, sources said.

"The loan is likely to be split into several facilities for different projects the company is managing in different localities in Hunan," a source said. "The deal could take some time, but interested lenders are hoping to complete the financing by year-end."

The Hunan government launched the SPV on November 1. At the launch ceremony, the government also signed a 42.5 billion yuan framework financing agreement with six banks for province-wide housing projects, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Sources added that CDB and the "Big Four" -- Agricultural Bank of China , Bank of China , China Construction Bank and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China -- are among the banks named.

But one source expressed doubt as to whether the financing will be finalised and completed. "It is just a promise on paper. Banks may not start lending until months later or when they figure out the financing structure."

The Xinhua report said the SPV has initial capital of 4.5 billion yuan, fully funded by the Hunan provincial government.

The Hunan government plans to build 447,200 housing units this year and complete 1.6 million units by 2015, according to its website. However, to fund the projects, the government still needs 18 billion yuan this year and a total 60-70 billion yuan from 2011-2015, the website said.

The housing projects include properties to be sold below market price; renewed housing units for residents to be relocated; housing for cheap rental; and housing for rental with government subsidies, catering to households with different income levels.

Meanwhile, local governments in Jiangsu, Shanghai and Zhejiang are also seeking financing for provincial housing projects, according to banking sources.

"We have been approached by local governments from Nanjing, Taizhou and Wuxi," said a banker with a major Chinese bank. "Each deal is about Rmb 600-800 million and margins are around 130 percent of the PBOC rate." (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)