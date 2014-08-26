BRIEF-Iselect says co-founder Damien Waller to retire
* Non-executive director and iselect co-founder, Damien Waller, will be retiring from board effective 31st of March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 26 Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 14.9 percent y/y at 233.4 million yuan(37.94 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AQvc6l
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1522 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 15 Oil driller Keane Group Inc reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday due to higher costs, and the company forecast an increase in first-quarter gross revenue.
* Microsoft announces addition to board and quarterly dividend