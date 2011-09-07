HONG KONG, Sept 7 China's top antimony producer Hsikwangshan Twinkling Star Co will produce similar or higher output of antimony in 2011 from last year, a top executive at parent Hunan Nonferrous Metals Corp Ltd said on Wednesday.

Executive Director and General Manager Li Li also said Hsikwangshan, based in Lengshuijiang, Hunan province, would maintain normal output and had no plan to halt production for environmental checks.

Antimony smelters in Lengshuijiang were halted in preparation for a new round of environmental inspections ordered by the local government, Chinese media reported last week.

"I have not heard that all antimony producers have stopped production for checks," Li told Reuters, adding that Hsikwangshan was operating normally.

Hunan Nonferrous' production of antimony rose 11.8 percent on the year to 32,496 tonnes in 2010, according to the company's annual report. The bulk of output came from Hsikwangshan.

"(Hunan Nonferrous metals') antimony production this year should be flat or slighter higher than last year," Li said.

Official data showed that China, the world's top antimony producer and exporter, produced 114,899 tonnes of antimony in the first seven months of 2011, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier.

Antimony, extracted from stibnite ore and a byproduct of silver, copper and lead, increases the flame retardance of plastics, paints, adhesives, sealants, rubber and textile back coatings.

Hunan Nonferrous also controls China's top zinc producer Zhuzhou Smelter Group Co Ltd , which produced 542,691 tonnes of zinc in 2010, up 13.1 percent on the year.