Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 21 Hundsun Technologies Inc
* Says signs letter of intent with three companies which will inject a combined capital of 390 million yuan (63.68 million US dollar) in its data unit
* Says shares to resume trading on Nov 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xV74hG
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1244 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)