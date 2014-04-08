HONG KONG, April 8 Shares of Hundsun Technologies surged more than 10 percent on Tuesday after Jack Ma, the founder of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , agreed to take a 3.3 billion yuan ($532 million) stake in the financial software firm.

Hundsun Technologies said last Thursday that Hundsun Group, which owns a 20.6 percent stake in Hundsun Technologies, would sell all of its shares to Zhejiang Finance Credit Network Technology Co, a company 99 percent owned by Ma.

Shares of Hundsun jumped more than 10 percent to 23.62 yuan, extending gains on Friday and outpacing a 0.6 percent gain for the broader index.

China's markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Edwina Gibbs)