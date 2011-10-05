LONDON, Oct 5 (IFR) - Banks in Hungary could take a hit on their Tier 1 capital ratios of at least 1.5 percentage points thanks to new government measures designed to subsidize households struggling to repay foreign currency mortgages, according to a new Fitch report.

While the rating agency does not believe the potential impact would create an immediate need for recapitalisation by either parent banks or the sovereign, the new laws are already leading to greater stress for local lenders.

Rival rating agency Moody's announced earlier today that it was placing seven Hungarian banks on review for possible downgrade because of the governmen's relief plans for mortgage holders.

Last month, Hungary's parliament approved the measures that allow holders of foreign-currency denominated mortgages to fully repay their loans by the end of this year at exchange rates 25% below market levels. Assuming a take-up rate of 25%, Fitch calculates that, on average, banks will have to absorb 1.5 percentage points of their tier 1 capital. The sector's capital adequacy ratio is 13%.

About one million Hungarian households have foreign-currency mortgages, according to RBS, with the total amount of this debt outstanding at between EUR18 billion and EUR19 billion equivalent. The majority of these mortgages are denominated in euros and Swiss francs, though some loans are also in Japanese yen. Fitch reckons that Swiss franc denominated mortgages are equivalent to 16% of GDP.

Recent forint weakness against the Swiss franc and euro has significantly raised the debt burden on households, though measures announced last month by the Swiss National Bank to cap the franc's appreciation will provide some relief.

"A wide perception is that foreign banks in their aggressive regional drive for market share mis-sold these products, failing to adequately highlight the risks that the forint could rise or fall against foreign currencies," said Tim Ash, head of emerging markets research at RBS. "The government has thus argued that banks should shoulder a greater burden of the increased debt service burden from the FX re-aligment." Estimated losses for the banks are put at about 2-3% of GDP.

Ash reckons the banks will challenge the policy in the local and European courts but the process could take years. Hungary's central bank has also stated its objection to the plan and offered its own alternative to address the problem, which the government reportedly rejected.

Ash argues that the plan is unlikely to fulfil its aims as most borrowers will not be able to raise the necessary cash to pay their loans back early. "The programme will, however, serve to benefit richer borrowers," he says, adding that the idea is regressive. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Julian Baker)