BUDAPEST May 7 Hungary's government has
finalised its proposal about an advertising tax that was a major
bone of contention with European partners and media companies
last year, cutting the tax significantly, a top official said on
Thursday.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Chief of Staff Janos Lazar
told a press conference that the tax rate will be 5.3 percent,
levied on annual revenue above 100 million forints ($372,000).
The Hungarian Advertising Association said in a statement on
Wednesday that a single 5.3 percent tax bracket put smaller
companies at a disadvantage and hurt the economy as a whole.
($1 = 269.1500 forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)