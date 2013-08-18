* Solyom sees 12 aircraft this year, over 50 in long term
* Oman, UAE investors in airlines still not named
BUDAPEST Aug 18 New Hungarian airline Solyom
will launch its first charter flights next month and scheduled
flights from early October, the company's chief executive Jozsef
Vago said on Sunday.
Vago, presenting Solyom's first aircraft, a leased Boeing
737-500, to the public at Budapest Airport, said the new airline
planned to expand its fleet to 50 or even more aircraft in the
coming years.
"In premium services, we want to become Hungary's leading
airline," he told reporters.
Solyom (Falcon) Hungarian Airways, owned by three Hungarian
businessman including Vago, wants to fill in a gap left by the
collapse of Hungarian national flag carrier Malev last year.
Industrial experts have said, however, that the newcomer
will have a tough job in the highly competitive market. Airlines
including Wizz Air and Ryanair have already picked up
some of Malev's destinations from Budapest.
Vago had earlier said an industry investor from Oman and a
financial investor from the United Arab Emirates had committed
to funding Solyom.
He said on Sunday the names of the investors remained
confidential and declined to name Solyom's first destinations,
other than saying they would be in Europe.
Solyom will launch charter flights next month as it expands
its fleet to six aircraft. Scheduled flights will start in early
October and Solyom expects to have 12 aircraft by the end of
2013 and 1,500 employees within a year.
From next year, Solyom wants to add flights to North America
and China, said Vago, who was photographed holding a falcon on
his arm.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams)