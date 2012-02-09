BUDAPEST Feb 9 German Hochtief and its partners, operators of Budapest Airport, said on Thursday they were examining possible claims for compensation over the collapse of airline Malev, which robbed the airport of a large chunk of passenger traffic.

Hochtief and four other investors bought a 75 percent stake in Budapest airport in 2007 and now own all of it.

"The airport and its owner-partners are currently examining possible claims for compensation. This will take some time," Donatella Gasser, head of communication for Hochtief Airport told Reuters in an emailed response to questions.

"Any realisation of the claims also depends on the Hungarian government," she added.

"The Budapest Airport partners will support the Hungarian government in helping Malev to resume its passenger operations. In this connection, we are in close contact with the relevant government authorities and the airline." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)