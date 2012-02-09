BUDAPEST Feb 9 Hungary's government is
seeking a reasonable compromise with the management and owners
of Budapest Airport, a group of investors led by German Hochtief
after the recent collapse of airline Malev, the
Development Ministry said late on Wednesday.
Hochtief and four other investors bought a 75 percent stake
in the airport in 2007 and now own all of it. Malev accounted
for 40 percent of annual turnover at the airport but low-cost
carriers quickly stepped into the breach.
"In a modified background contract and its attachments with
banks in 2007, in an extremely unfavourable manner the Hungarian
state had assumed effectively a full guarantee for everything,"
the ministry said in a statement.
It said as a result of the collapse of Malev on Friday, the
state could be liable for damages worth up to hundreds of
billions of forints in an adverse scenario due to a decline in
passenger numbers and investments made at the airport.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)