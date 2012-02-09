BUDAPEST Feb 9 Hungary's government is seeking a reasonable compromise with the management and owners of Budapest Airport, a group of investors led by German Hochtief after the recent collapse of airline Malev, the Development Ministry said late on Wednesday.

Hochtief and four other investors bought a 75 percent stake in the airport in 2007 and now own all of it. Malev accounted for 40 percent of annual turnover at the airport but low-cost carriers quickly stepped into the breach.

"In a modified background contract and its attachments with banks in 2007, in an extremely unfavourable manner the Hungarian state had assumed effectively a full guarantee for everything," the ministry said in a statement.

It said as a result of the collapse of Malev on Friday, the state could be liable for damages worth up to hundreds of billions of forints in an adverse scenario due to a decline in passenger numbers and investments made at the airport. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)