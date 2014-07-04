BUDAPEST, July 4 An infection of the deadly anthrax disease has been identified in beef in eastern Hungary and five people are being monitored in hospital for suspected infection from the disease, the health authority ANTSZ said in a statement on Friday.

It said the disease was identified in frozen beef after two cattle were illegally slaughtered in a farm in Tiszafured, a town about 160 km east of Budapest. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alison Williams)