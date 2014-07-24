BUDAPEST, July 24 Hungary plans to set up a bad bank by September or October, which will buy toxic commercial property loans and foreclosed real estate from banks to clean up their balance sheets, a central banker told Reuters.

Marton Nagy said the measure would force banks to realise their losses on the loans, something they should have done long ago, and free up funds to increase lending to the economy.

Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks face a blow from new government measures to help borrowers that could cost the sector 700 billion to 900 billion forints ($3.1-3.94 billion) this year in refunds to clients for past interest rate and fee increases.

Nagy, managing director in charge of financial stability at the National Bank of Hungary, said he expected three or four banks would leave Hungary soon, without naming any. ($1 = 228.2200 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)