By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, July 24 Hungary plans to set up a bad bank by September or October, which will buy toxic commercial property loans and foreclosed real estate from banks to clean up their balance sheets, a central banker told Reuters.

Marton Nagy said the measure would force banks to realise their losses on the loans, something they should have done long ago, and free up funds to increase lending to the economy.

Nagy, managing director in charge of financial stability at the National Bank of Hungary, said he expected three or four banks would leave Hungary soon, without naming any.

The country's mostly foreign-owned banks face a blow from new government measures to help borrowers that could cost the sector 700 billion to 900 billion forints ($3.1-3.94 billion) this year in refunds to clients for past interest rate and fee increases.

A planned conversion of a pile of household foreign currency loans into forints at the end of the year could impose further losses on the banks, which have already been paying one of Europe's highest sector taxes since 2010.

Banks operating in Hungary include Austria's Erste and Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa and UniCredit , as well as Hungarian lender OTP.

So far, none of those banks have said they planned to leave. However, on Thursday Bayern LB announced it would sell its Hungarian unit MKB to the Hungarian state.

"There will be fewer, but bigger major banks, who will compete fiercely in pricing and then there will be niche banks," Nagy said.

Hungary is following troubled euro zone countries Ireland, Spain and Slovenia, where loans have been put into a state supported bad bank. Some countries with high loan-loss levels have resisted the bad bank idea, most notably Greece, where over 33 percent of bank loans are now overdue, one of the highest rates in the EU.

Nagy said Hungarian banks had been unable or reluctant to clean non-performing project loans from their books, so the authorities had to step in.

He said the bad bank would be more of an asset manager as it will not be linked to any bailout.

"This will be something like pulling a tooth. We will help so that the patient ends up more healthy and will be thankful, but in the meantime, it is going to hurt a bit," Nagy said in an interview late on Wednesday.

"We will say what the market price of these assets is and remove them at these prices, which will be lower than the prices in banks' books."

Nagy said the European Central Bank's ongoing Asset Quality Review would also help the process as it, too, is aimed at establishing the real value of such portfolios.

AIMS FOR MORE LOCAL BANK OWNERSHIP

Nagy said the average size of each of the real estate project loans, which financed shopping malls, hotels, offices, industrial and logistics centres before the 2008 financial crisis, was about 1.5 billion forints.

He said the sector's entire commercial real estate loan portfolio totalled 1.8 trillion forints, of which about 510 billion forints were non-performing. On top of this, some of the already restructured loans were also problematic.

Nagy said banks kept these project loans at 40 percent book value, with loan loss coverage at 60 percent, but the bad bank would buy these assets below 40 percent. Pricing has not yet been decided, he said.

"It will either be a uniform discount, individual valuations or a combination of these two approaches."

Nagy said there would be positive and negative incentives for banks to participate. They would no longer have to finance a bad loan portfolio and would also free up some capital. He would not say what the negative incentives were.

However, in its latest stability report in May, the central bank mentioned the possibility of launching stricter loan loss provisioning obligations to make banks more willing to dispose of the assets.

Nagy said bank mergers could create synergies and cut costs but the emergence of "jumbo banks" was not desirable.

"After the removal of toxic assets - household foreign currency loans and commercial real estate loans - the value of each bank will be positive," he said.

He said banks that were present in the region but not in Hungary yet, could decide to buy, and an increase in Hungarian ownership was also an aim.

"We need to find a diversification where ... you do not run the risk that in case of a recession everybody deleverages and leaves, deepening the downturn," he said. ($1 = 228.2200 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; additional reporting by Laura Noonan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)