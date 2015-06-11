* Government undermining reconciliation with banks: Patai

* Funds now in central bank 2-week depo could boost lending

* Demand for distressed assets could help clean portfolios (Recasts with details, quotes, context)

By Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, June 11 Hungary's banks face two more lean years because the government still tends to penalise banks whenever it faces a difficulty, the head of the national banking association said on Thursday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has squeezed banks with a windfall tax and refunds to borrowers since 2010 and topped it off with anti-bank rhetoric.

Mihaly Patai, Chairman of the Hungarian Bank Association who is also chief executive of Italian lender UniCredit's local unit, told Reuters that banks should brace for at least two more lean years before government measures ease and economic growth allows household lending to recover.

"We are in the middle of the seven Biblical weak years but I don't yet see the rich years which are coming," Patai said. "For the next two years I am prepared that this struggle (between the government and the banks) will continue.

"Reconciliation will come but the road to reconciliation from the freedom fight that the government is having against the banking sector will be much longer and bumpier than I anticipated a couple of years ago."

He said the government's efforts to improve its finances was welcome but it was "an outrage" to make banks pay for compensating clients when three brokerages collapsed this year.

"Whenever we face a new problem, banks inevitably suffer," he said. "This is absolutely unjust."

He said banks also faced rapid regulatory change driven by both by the government and the National Bank of Hungary, which also serves as the market regulator.

The central bank launched a monetary policy overhaul last month, which included driving 4 trillion forints ($14 billion) out of two-week deposits at the NBH to new loans or government bonds.

"One small part of this liquidity will leave the country, one third could go into loan origination and the majority of the money will go into government bonds," Patai said.

He said it will be harder for foreign-owned banks than local banks to invest in longer maturity government debt because foreign banks will have to reassess their limits.

Patai also said Hungary's "creditless recovery" was bound to give way to more classic loan-driven economic growth soon.

"I do not reckon with household lending growth until 2017," he said. "But I do believe corporate lending will grow at a few percent this year already and also next year."

He said portfolio cleansing is enabling new lending and could cut non-performing loan rates quickly in the next two to three years as private investors and a central bank 'bad bank' initiative pick up distressed portfolios, he said.

"We experience increasing demand (for distressed portfolios) from abroad, from the U.S., Western Europe and from Hungarian investors as well," Patai said.

The bank sector as a whole will make a modest profit this year for the first time in several years, he added. ($1 = 276.8700 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)