BUDAPEST, July 10 Hungary's new bill on bank
loans is credit negative for its banks who will have to pay up
to 2.6 billion euros in compensation to borrowers, rating agency
Moody's said on Thursday.
The payments could reduce the average capital adequacy ratio
of the banking sector to 12.5 percent from 17.4 percent at the
end of last year, said Simone Zampa, the agency's Vice President
for banking, in a note.
Hungary's parliament passed a bill on Friday which said the
exchange rate spread applied in foreign currency loan contracts
- the practice of banks using different rates when disbursing
loans and when calculating monthly repayments - was void, and
unilateral interest rate and fee rises in consumer loan
contracts were unfair.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto and Krisztina Than)