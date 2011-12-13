* Fin mkt watchdog wants 9 pct capital limit vs 8 pct now
-MTI
* Says crisis, govt measures eroded bank profitability
* Capital buffer requirements should resemble Austria's
BUDAPEST, Dec 13 Hungary's financial
market authority PSZAF has proposed that the government raise
capital adequacy requirements for banks to arm them against
trouble and save the country from more debt downgrades, national
news agency MTI reported on Tuesday.
Hungary's banks have suffered from Europe's highest bank tax
and government measures such as a scheme to allow borrowers to
repay foreign currency denominated mortgages at below-market
rates, costing the sector hundreds of billions of forints.
MTI quoted PSZAF Chairman Karoly Szasz as saying that the
crisis, as well as the government measures eroded banks'
profitability so they now need higher capital buffers.
The Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio should be raised to 9
percent from the current 8 percent for banks over a certain
size, Szasz said, adding that the extra capital would have to be
raised in 2012.
He did not give a specific deadline, and said that Basel III
criteria, which will be introduced gradually from 2013 in the
European Union, could be introduced in one step in some
countries. Hungary could be one of those countries, he said.
The proposal has been sent to the economy minister, he said.
Szasz likened the proposal to a move in Austria, where banks
in November agreed to build extra capital buffers of up to 3
percent by 2016.
"I am convinced that in the current situation we need to
take similar steps," Szasz told MTI.
"We must not wait for another downgrade or for the IMF to
ask us, on the contrary, we must take these steps proactively,
through our own regulatory means, because the safety of the
system requires so."
He noted that required capital adequacy levels are higher in
most neighbouring countries, and said he expected banks to
accept the new limits with "positive understanding."
He added that PSZAF would not allow banks to comply with the
new limits by putting brakes on lending or reweighing the assets
in their portfolios by risk.
($1 = 231.1971 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Anna Willard)