(Adds source saying no support for proposal)

* Fin mkt watchdog wants 9 pct capital limit vs 8 pct now -MTI

* Says capital buffer requirements should resemble Austria's

* Cbank, Econ Ministry do not support proposal - source

BUDAPEST, Dec 13 Hungary's financial market authority PSZAF has proposed that the government raise capital requirements for banks to arm them against trouble and save the country from more debt downgrades, national news agency MTI said on Tuesday.

One source familiar with the situation told Reuters, however, that officials of the National Bank of Hungary and the Economy Ministry have discussed the proposal and decided not to support it, which makes it unlikely to be accepted.

The central bank declined to comment. The Economy Ministry did not immediately answer requests for comment.

Hungary's banks have suffered from Europe's highest bank tax and government measures such as a scheme to allow borrowers to repay foreign-currency-denominated mortgages at below-market rates, costing the sector hundreds of billions of forints.

MTI quoted PSZAF Chairman Karoly Szasz as saying that the crisis, as well as the government measures, eroded banks' profitability so they now needed higher capital buffers.

The Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio should be raised to 9 percent from the current 8 percent for banks over a certain size, Szasz said, adding that the extra capital would have to be raised in 2012.

He did not give a specific deadline, and said that Basel III criteria, which will be introduced gradually from 2013 in the European Union, could be introduced in one step in some countries. Hungary could be one of those countries, he said.

The proposal has been sent to the economy minister, he said.

Szasz likened the proposal to a move in Austria, where banks in November agreed to build additional capital buffers of up to 3 percent by 2016.

"I am convinced that in the current situation we need to take similar steps," Szasz told MTI.

"We must not wait for another downgrade or for the IMF to ask us; on the contrary, we must take these steps proactively, through our own regulatory means, because the safety of the system requires so."

He noted that required capital adequacy levels were higher in most neighbouring countries, and said he expected banks to understand the need for the new limits.

He added that PSZAF would not allow banks to comply with the new limits by putting brakes on lending. ($1 = 231.1971 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Anna Willard and Will Waterman)