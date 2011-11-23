VIENNA Nov 23 UniCredit unit Bank Austria said on Wednesday it did not believe it had acted improperly after Hungarian authorities launched a cartel investigation into seven mortgage lenders.

"We are not aware of any wrongdoing, moreover we seek to provide borrowers with the best price taking into account individual creditworthiness," a bank spokesman said when asked about the probe.

"As always, we will fully support authorities in order to sort out any doubt."

Vienna-based Erste Group Bank declined comment on the investigation.

