BUDAPEST, June 22 Nearly two dozen Hungarian
banks, including lenders saddled with the biggest pile of
distressed project loans, have signed up for the sale of their
toxic assets to MARK, a specialised vehicle to tackle the
problem, the central bank said on Wednesday.
MARK is part of efforts by central bank Governor Gyorgy
Matolcsy, an ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, to revive
lending to companies and support economic recovery.
After more than a year of wrangling over the nuts and bolts
of the programme, the European Commission gave the green light
to MARK in February to buy distressed corporate loan portfolios,
mostly commercial real estate, from local banks.
"Twenty-three financial institutions, including all banks
with the largest distressed commercial property portfolio,
registered to MARK's asset purchase programme with over 300
billion forints ($1.08 billion) gross exposure," it said.
The central bank, which did not name the lenders who signed
up, said the assets offered represented about 90 to 125 billion
forints at transfer value given provisioning by the banks and
price caps on portfolios set by the EU Commission.
The programme does not include MKB Bank, which is under
resolution and transferred 40 percent of its distressed assets
to another specialised entity. The registration process will be
followed by economic and legal due diligence in the next months.
MARK, which will have a lifetime of 10 years, was launched
by the central bank with an initial budget of 300 billion
forints to strip local banks of bad corporate loans that have
weighed on their books for years.
"MARK has already catalysed markedly the market, as banks
have disposed of distressed commercial real estate assets
recently more actively," said the central bank.
"If the offered exposure is cleaned up, the ratio of
corporate non-performing loans will fall to around 10 per cent
and that of loans in arrears of more than 90 days to around 5
per cent by the end of 2017," it said.
The biggest names in the local bank sector include
home-grown OTP Bank, Austrian Erste Bank and
Raiffeisen, Italian UniCredit and Intesa
SanPaolo.
($1 = 278.46 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Gareth Jones)