BUDAPEST Nov 18 Hungarian commercial banks will be required to set up "systemic risk buffers" on problematic project loans by Jan. 1, 2017, the country's central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Such loans amount to more than 700 billion forints and "pose a key financial stability risk", the central bank said, adding that the required buffer will be applied on banks individually, between 0 and 2 per cent of total domestic risk-weighted assets.

The central bank will decide on the required buffer on each banks on an individual basis in the last quarter of 2016, it said, adding that banks which clean up their portfolios by then will not be required to amass the extra buffer. (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Marton Dunai; Editing by Toby Chopra)