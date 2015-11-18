BUDAPEST Nov 18 Hungarian commercial banks will
be required to set up "systemic risk buffers" on problematic
project loans by Jan. 1, 2017, the country's central bank said
in a statement on Wednesday.
Such loans amount to more than 700 billion forints and "pose
a key financial stability risk", the central bank said, adding
that the required buffer will be applied on banks individually,
between 0 and 2 per cent of total domestic risk-weighted assets.
The central bank will decide on the required buffer on each
banks on an individual basis in the last quarter of 2016, it
said, adding that banks which clean up their portfolios by then
will not be required to amass the extra buffer.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto and Marton Dunai; Editing by Toby
Chopra)