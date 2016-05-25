BUDAPEST May 25 Hungarian banks' pre-tax profit more than doubled in the first quarter from a year earlier to 198.5 billion forints ($703 million), the central bank said on Wednesday.

It said provisioning levels fell from the same period a year ago when local lenders, about half of which are foreign-owned, booked the costs of a court ruling forcing them to repay some past cost hikes for retail borrowers.

While those one-off costs distorted last year's figures, banks' overall business also improved, with lenders reporting an 11.2 percent rise in first-quarter net interest income to 213.8 billion forints, despite a fall in central bank interest rates to record lows.

Operating costs were little changed.

A Reuters survey showed last month that the sector, saddled with one of Europe's highest bank levies under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was headed for a turnaround after a cut in taxes, an improvement in the economy and stronger demand for credit.

In the first quarter, however, banks' total stock of loans still declined as retail loans fell by 6.8 percent from a year earlier, while corporate loans dropped by 5.9 percent.

But corporate lending, underpinned by the central bank's monetary stimulus measures, rose by 1.1 percent from the fourth quarter and the decline in retail loans slowed to 1.5 percent from the previous quarter, the central bank said.

It said the rate of non-performing retail loans dropped to 17.3 percent in the first quarter, while in the corporate sector, the rate of loans more than 90 days overdue fell to 9.1 percent.

The sector reported an average capital adequacy ratio of 20.2 percent in the first tree months, the central bank said.

Key players include home-grown OTP Bank, Belgian KBC, Austrian Erste Bank and Raiffeisen and the local units of Italian UniCredit and Intesa SanPaolo. ($1 = 282.19 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)