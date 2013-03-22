MOVES-UBS, Deutsche Bank, ACR
March 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BUDAPEST, March 22 Hungary's Banking Association reelected Mihaly Patai as its head on Friday, the group said, to lead it in a critical period of talks between banks, the government and the central bank on ways to reignite lending and economic growth.
Patai, the Chairman and CEO of the local unit of UniCredit, resigned as chairman of the association in November over new taxes imposed on the financial sector on top of the European Union's highest bank tax. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)
March 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
(Adds comment) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, March 7 A majority of commercial real estate investors plan to be net buyers this year, the highest level since 2014, spurred by prospects of increased U.S. economic growth and less regulation, a survey of investor intentions showed on Tuesday. The percentage of investors who intend to buy property in 2017 rose to 67 percent from 65 percent last year and 60 percent two years ago, according to a survey by CBRE Group Inc , th