BUDAPEST, Sept 12 Hungarian lawmakers have not
decided about a conversion of foreign currency loans into
forints as the decision is untimely now, but such a decision
could be made later, ruling party lawmaker Antal Rogan said.
Rogan told a news conference on Friday after a three-day
meeting of the ruling Fidesz party that unlike in the case of
the settlement of past interest rate and fee hikes deemed unfair
by the court, no solid legal basis existed for any such
conversion.
He said that settlement, expected to conclude in the first
half of next year, could cost banks up to 1 trillion forints
($4.11 billion), above an earlier estimate of 900 billion.
(1 US dollar = 243.3 Hungarian forint)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)