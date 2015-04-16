BUDAPEST, April 16 The Hungarian Prime
Minister's Chief of Staff, Janos Lazar, on Thursday said the
government would stick to the terms of a recent memorandum of
understanding about easing the burdens of the country's banks
"one hundred percent."
The memorandum with the European Bank of Reconstruction and
Development stipulated a reduction of the country's windfall tax
on banks, mentioning no conditions, and the government promised
not to introduce new punitive measure against banks.
Orban said last week the cut would apply to banks who boost
their lending, a stance endorsed by the central bank.
Lazar said the government was in talks with the EBRD and the
bank sector about how best to increase lending to boost economic
growth and how to compensate thousands of clients of failed
brokerages.
The central bank on Thursday said the bank tax cut should be
limited to those banks that increase their lending, while the
ruling Fidesz party proposed that banks should shoulder part of
the cost for compensating brokerage clients.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Gergely Szakacs)