BUDAPEST, Sept 12 A Hungarian court rejected a
lawsuit brought by FHB Mortgage Bank to challenge a
new law mandating refunds to clients on loans, the state news
agency MTI reported on Friday.
The first-degree ruling is open to appeal.
The refunds, which the government says are to compensate
clients for past unfair lending practices, could cost the bank
sector in Hungary 1 trillion forints (4.1 billion US dollar),
the ruling Fidesz party said. Banks have challenged the
legislation in court.
(1 US dollar = 243.6800 Hungarian forint)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)