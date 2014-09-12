BUDAPEST, Sept 12 A Hungarian court rejected a lawsuit brought by FHB Mortgage Bank to challenge a new law mandating refunds to clients on loans, the state news agency MTI reported on Friday.

The first-degree ruling is open to appeal.

The refunds, which the government says are to compensate clients for past unfair lending practices, could cost the bank sector in Hungary 1 trillion forints (4.1 billion US dollar), the ruling Fidesz party said. Banks have challenged the legislation in court. (1 US dollar = 243.6800 Hungarian forint) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)