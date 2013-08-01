BRIEF-Saizen Real Estate Investment says RTO deal will not proceed
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUDAPEST Aug 1 Hungary's government aims to reach a deal with banks on a new scheme to help foreign currency mortgage holders but if there is no agreement it will submit legislation to parliament on its own, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said late on Wednesday.
Varga told commercial television TV2 that the foreign currency mortgages were a "bad product" which had to be phased out from the market. Varga held talks with the Bank Association earlier on Wednesday.
"If we agree with the Bank Association then we will (submit) a compromise proposal (to parliament) but if we can't reach an agreement, then we will have to submit a proposal on our own to parliament in the autumn," Varga told TV2. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 10 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ALMATY, March 10 Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, Halyk Bank , posted a 9.2 percent increase in 2016 net income on Friday to 131.4 billion tenge ($414 million).