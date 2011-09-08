* Econ minister, cbank chief and regulator to meet next week

* State may step in to make loan interest rates more transparent

BUDAPEST, Sept 8 Hungary's government is examining how it can step in to make the interest rate conditions of bank loans more transparent and strengthen competition among banks to help borrowers, a top economy ministry official said on Thursday.

Economy Ministry state secretary Andras Karman told M1 television that consultations between the economy minister and the central bank governor would continue next week on the issue and the head of financial regulator PSZAF will also be invited.

On Wednesday the central bank (NBH) submitted proposals to the government to ease the burden on borrowers but gave no details and warned that any additional support from banks must not threaten the long-term stability of the financial system.

Karman -- who also attended Wednesday's meeting between Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy and NBH Governor Andras Simor -- said some of these proposals were already being considered in a monitoring committee of the government, while some of them were new. He did not give details.

"We believe there is room for the state to step in as a regulator and make the interest rate conditions of loans more transparent, which would also allow foreign currency borrowers an easier choice, in case they want to transfer their loan from one bank to another bank," Karman said.

He said the problem was that unlike in most European Union member states, in Hungary -- where most loans carried a variable interest rate -- it was not defined in the loan contract what benchmark the interest rate was following.

"The dominant practice in western Europe and also neighbouring states is that in the contract it is laid down what kind of interbank rate the variable interest rate is following with a certain premium and this premium can change only in exceptional cases," Karman said.

Karman said the monitoring committee was examining whether a change in regulation was needed, but it was too early to talk about final conclusions.

He said another problem was that banks charged high costs when a client wanted to transfer a loan to another bank, and this restricted competition.

Hundreds of thousands of Hungarian households hold trillions of forints worth of debt in Swiss franc-denominated loans and have seen their loan repayments surge as the franc has soared to record highs.

The issue of foreign currency lending will be high on the agenda of a Sept. 7-9 meeting of the ruling centre-right Fidesz party and its Christian Democrat allies as lawmakers seek new ways to help households reeling under mounting repayments.

The forint has rallied against the franc since Switzerland shocked markets on Tuesday by setting a minimum exchange rate for the franc at 1.20 to the euro, but it is too soon to determine whether the move will successfully rein in the franc longer term. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)