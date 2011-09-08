* Econ minister, cbank chief and regulator to meet next week
* State may step in to make loan interest rates more
transparent
BUDAPEST, Sept 8 Hungary's government is
examining how it can step in to make the interest rate
conditions of bank loans more transparent and strengthen
competition among banks to help borrowers, a top economy
ministry official said on Thursday.
Economy Ministry state secretary Andras Karman told M1
television that consultations between the economy minister and
the central bank governor would continue next week on the issue
and the head of financial regulator PSZAF will also be invited.
On Wednesday the central bank (NBH) submitted proposals to
the government to ease the burden on borrowers but gave no
details and warned that any additional support from banks must
not threaten the long-term stability of the financial
system.
Karman -- who also attended Wednesday's meeting between
Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy and NBH Governor Andras Simor
-- said some of these proposals were already being considered in
a monitoring committee of the government, while some of them
were new. He did not give details.
"We believe there is room for the state to step in as a
regulator and make the interest rate conditions of loans more
transparent, which would also allow foreign currency borrowers
an easier choice, in case they want to transfer their loan from
one bank to another bank," Karman said.
He said the problem was that unlike in most European Union
member states, in Hungary -- where most loans carried a variable
interest rate -- it was not defined in the loan contract what
benchmark the interest rate was following.
"The dominant practice in western Europe and also
neighbouring states is that in the contract it is laid down what
kind of interbank rate the variable interest rate is following
with a certain premium and this premium can change only in
exceptional cases," Karman said.
Karman said the monitoring committee was examining whether a
change in regulation was needed, but it was too early to talk
about final conclusions.
He said another problem was that banks charged high costs
when a client wanted to transfer a loan to another bank, and
this restricted competition.
Hundreds of thousands of Hungarian households hold trillions
of forints worth of debt in Swiss franc-denominated loans and
have seen their loan repayments surge as the franc has soared to
record highs.
The issue of foreign currency lending will be high on the
agenda of a Sept. 7-9 meeting of the ruling centre-right Fidesz
party and its Christian Democrat allies as lawmakers seek new
ways to help households reeling under mounting repayments.
The forint has rallied against the franc since Switzerland
shocked markets on Tuesday by setting a minimum exchange rate
for the franc at 1.20 to the euro, but it is too soon to
determine whether the move will successfully rein in the franc
longer term.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)