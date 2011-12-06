BUDAPEST Dec 6 Hungary's banks have
offered to bear a burden of up to 500 billion forints ($2.25
billion) in an effort to put an end to the country's foreign
currency loan problem in the coming years, a top banker said on
Tuesday.
"The package that we tabled for the government will cause an
additional burden for the bank sector of about 4-500 billion
forints in the next few years," Bank Association Secretary
General Levente Kovacs told a conference.
He added however that this was as far as the sector could
go, as it was already burdened with Europe's highest financial
sector tax and a preferential forex repayment scheme.
($1 = 222.07 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)