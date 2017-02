BUDAPEST Dec 15 Hungary's government and the Bank Association will sign an agreement on Thursday at 1100 GMT on a plan to resolve the problem of foreign currency denominated loans, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today at 1200 (CET) the government and the Bank Association will sign their agreement at the Prime Minister's Office," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The ceremony will be followed by a press conference by Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy at 1120 GMT. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)