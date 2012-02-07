BUDAPEST Feb 7 Hungarian commercial banks have posted a loss of 298 billion forints ($1.34 billion) by the end of January in the country's foreign currency mortgage repayment scheme, the financial market regulator PSZAF said on its www.pszaf.hu website on Tuesday.

The scheme launched in September was part of the government's efforts to cut the country's high foreign currency exposure.

PSZAF said 142,000 loans were terminated in the scheme which allowed repayment at discount exchange rates, and a further 19,000 loans could be repaid by the end of February.

Under an agreement with the government, banks will be able to deduct a part of their fx repayment scheme losses from the special tax which they must pay for 2011.

($1 = 222.9966 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto)