BUDAPEST Dec 6 Banks in Hungary had
incurred losses of about 90.6 billion Hungarian forints by the
end of last month under a government scheme allowing the
repayment of foreign currency mortgages at below-market exchange
rates, data showed on Tuesday.
Data from financial markets regulator PSZAF showed that
borrowers closed 54,563 forex loan contracts by the end of
November, paying back 248.36 billion forints on loans worth
338.95 billion forints at current market value.
The scheme, which runs until the end of this month, allows
households to repay mortgages at 250 forints per euro
and 180 forints per Swiss franc compared to 300 per
euro and 242 per franc at 1017 GMT.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Anna Willard)