BUDAPEST Nov 28 Any further significant losses from a foreign currency mortgage relief scheme planned by the Hungarian government could prompt a shake-up of the domestic banking sector, Laszlo Bencsik, Deputy Chief Executive of Hungary's top lender OTP said.

"If the banking sector is forced to suffer further significant losses, that could be a catalyst which may under a given scenario trigger a fast (consolidation) process," Bencsik told a business conference on Thursday.

He said OTP Bank would grab any potential attractive opportunities for growth, via acquisitions or by boosting its market share.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has said a sweeping ruling by the country's top court, the Kuria, on various aspects of the loans could provide a framework for more help to distressed borrowers ahead of an April 2014 election. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)