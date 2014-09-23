BUDAPEST, Sept 23 Hungary's Banking Association
on Tuesday criticised the government's legal settlement of
refunds to clients for past lending practices deemed by the
courts as unfair, saying the retrospective measure undermined
investor confidence.
"As a result of the settlement, which disregards economic
processes, the banking sector is unable to fulfil its role in
boosting the Hungarian economy, while the settlement process
also undermines investor confidence," the body said in a
statement.
Banks will foot a bill worth up to 1 trillion forints ($4.15
billion) for past fee and interest rate charges for hundreds of
thousands of borrowers in a procedure expected to conclude in
the first half of next year.
(1 US dollar = 241.15 Hungarian forint)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)