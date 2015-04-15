BUDAPEST, April 15 Hungary's government and Bank
Association face disagreement over how to tackle the big deficit
at Hungary's investor protection fund BEVA, Economy Ministry
state secretary Gabor Orban said.
Orban said on Wednesday that banks had accepted the
legislation passed in parliament on Tuesday which will
compensate clients of failed brokerage Quaestor.
"The challenge with relation to the agreement between the
government and the Bank Association stems from the situation of
BEVA," Orban said.
"In this debate the government will strive to avoid the
outcome of this debate posing any threat to the agreement with
EBRD and Erste (signed in February)," he added.
Orban also said the government would decide on legislation
on the planned bank tax cut next week.
